We’re Drying Out And Heating Up!

by Shane Butler

We’re going to be trending drier and much warmer over the next several days. An area of low pressure responsible for some of the recent rains is moving away. High pressure takes its place and we’re looking at mainly sunny and dry days ahead. 90+ degree heat is likely Saturday and most all of next week. Summer has officially begun and now it’s going to start feeling like it.

TONIGHT: A few showers or storms are possible during the evening but most spots remain dry. Temps will hover in the 70s under a partly cloudy sky. The overnight hours are looking partly cloudy and mainly dry. Temps will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Temps will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s in spots. A shower or storm can’t be ruled out but most will remain dry under a partly sunny sky.

THIS WEEKEND: High pressure will be over us and that’s going to provide lots of sunshine. Temps will respond and we’re in the lower 90s for afternoon high temperatures. Rain chances are slim but a pop up shower or storm will be possible during that late afternoon heating.

NEXT WEEK: A boundary will move into the area on Monday. Another round of showers and storms are likely to move through here. High pressure comes in behind the system and we’re back to mostly sunny and mainly dry conditions for most of the week. Temps will manage lower 90s for highs and lower 70s for lows.