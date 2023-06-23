Hot This Weekend: Mainly Dry Saturday, Some Storms Sunday

by Ben Lang

Friday was a fairly nice summer day across central and south Alabama. Afternoon showers were scarce, but temperatures only warmed into the mid 80s to near 90° across our area. Plenty of sunshine filled the sky throughout the day. Friday evening and night look pleasant, with a mostly clear sky and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

The weekend looks hotter with high temperatures in the low 90s Saturday and possibly mid 90s Sunday. Only stray showers form Saturday afternoon, but the rain chance looks higher Sunday. The best chance for showers and storms over the next eight days occurs next Monday. Tuesday through Thursday trend mainly dry and look hot to very hot, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Rain chances rise next weekend, but high temperatures remain in the low to mid 90s.