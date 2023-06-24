Quiet Saturday Night, Severe Storms Possible Sunday

by Ben Lang

Saturday was a nice summer day across central and south Alabama. Sunshine was abundant while next to no rain formed in our area during the afternoon. Temperatures were hot, but not extremely so, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Temperatures gradually fall Saturday evening while the sky remains mainly clear. Overnight lows settle near 70°.

Strong to severe storms appear possible Sunday, particularly during the afternoon and evening, possibly into Sunday night. A cluster of storms may move south into central and south Alabama during the early afternoon, capable of strong wind gusts and large hail. Additional clusters of storms may move through at least part of our area during the evening and perhaps again overnight.

Scattered storms appear possible next Monday. A few storms may become strong to severe, capable of strong wind gusts and hail. The rest of the week looks drier, at least through Thursday, and hot. High temperatures warm into the low to mid 90s Monday through Wednesday. Thursday and Friday could be hotter, with high temperatures in the mid 90s in many locations. Daytime rain chances rise next weekend, likely curbing the heat at least slightly.