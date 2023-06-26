An Early Summer Sizzler Ahead

by Shane Butler

An early summer sizzler ahead this week! Temps will climb into the mid to upper 90s for highs. Humidity levels will climb and we’re expecting heat indices 105 degrees plus. That’s becomes dangerous heat and we urge everyone to slow down and take it easy along with limiting exposure to these type conditions.

Tonight is looking mostly clear and warm with temps only falling into the lower 70s for lows. A shower could graze parts of southwest Alabama but even here the chances are fairly slim.

Tuesday is setting up to be hot and mainly dry with temps climbing into the mid to upper 90s. We will keep any rain chances very low and say most spots remain hot and dry throughout the day.

Wednesday through Friday will be some of our hottest weather conditions since last summer! Temps will climb intot he upper 90s and when you factor in the humidity it will feel more like 105 to 110 degrees. This will be dangerous heat and caution is advised. You know the routine of staying hydrated and limiting time exposed to the extreme heat. It’s a bit early for this type heat but we’re heading into it and you should prepare yourself and your family. Moisture will be on the increase late week and that will help raise our chance for showers and storms. This should help knock the heat down where those storms occur.