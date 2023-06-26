Carrington Hodge named 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of America

by WAKA 8

A Shelby County teen, who was recently named Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama in January, now has a new title.

Carrington Hodge was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of America during the national finals in Mobile over the weekend.

The Helena resident took home $46,000 in cash scholarships.

Hodge recently graduated from Jefferson County International Baccalaureate School and now plans to attend Vanderbilt University to study pediatric neurosurgery.

Hodge also took home preliminary awards in fitness, talent, self-expression and interview categories.