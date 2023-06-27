Three Tuskegee Basketball Players selected for the HBCU All-Star Classic

Tuskegee Basketball

by Lindsey Bonner

This summer, the Tuskegee Golden Tigers will be represented by three of their players at the 2023 HBCU All-star Dream Classic in Harlem at Rucker Park.

One player has been chosen from the Men’s Team, while two have been chosen from the Women’s Team.

Devin Booker (Senior), from the Men’s Team, was chosen and was named to the Booker Tee’s Roster. From the Women’s Team both Ashiala Jackson (Redshirt Senior) and JuToreyia Willis (Graduate Student) were selected. Jackson was named to the Althea’s Aces Roster and Willis to the SO JO’s Truth Roster.

Both the men’s and women’s games will be played on Saturday, August, 5th. The women will go first at 4:30 followed by the men’s game at 7:30.