CODE RED: Extreme heat and humidity for Thursday and Friday

by Riley Blackwell

Y’all… it’s hot… and only going to get hotter. A “Heat Bubble” will be moving eastward over the coming days and temperatures will continue to climb especially for Thursday and Friday. For Wednesday, temps will be in the mid 90s for most of us with heat indices nearing 100°. However… both Thursday and Friday will feature actual temperatures hovering in the upper 90s and lower 100s with heat index values potentially exceeding 110°!!! I would highly suggest limiting or ceasing any outdoor activity.

Not much heat relief is in sight as rain chances will be remaining extremely low for the rest of the week. However, rain chances will be on the rise for Sunday and the first half of next week as a front will be approaching the area and will increase rain chances. Along with increasing rain chances, temperatures will be on the decrease!