Autauga County Board of Education names Lyman Woodfin as new superintendent

by Carrington Cole

The search is over for Autauga County Board of Education’s new Superintendent. The board announced Lyman Woodfin as the next Superintendent Thursday evening.

The Board of Education began their search after the former Superintendent, Tim Tidmore, announced his retirement in March. The board listened to all concerned residents in the area before making the final vote. In the coming weeks, the board interviewed all five final candidates and cast in their votes this evening.

Kim Crockett, who is a Chairman on the Autauga County Board of Education, feels very confident with Woodfin becoming the new Superintendent.

“Our priority during this democratic search process has been laser focused on the success of our students, families, and employees and we feel that Mr. Woodfin is uniquely qualified to champion this effort,” stated Crockett. “It is our desire that he continue the great things that began under Mr. Tidmore and Dr. Boyd as we work together to advance Autauga County. We appreciate the community’s support and feedback throughout this journey and encourage those same stakeholders to remain involved for the benefit of our community’s most valued assets: our children.”

Lyman Woodfin is currently the Principal at Marbury High School and has been working in Autauga County Schools since 2005.