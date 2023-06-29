UPDATE: One dead, one injured after chase in Montgomery on Interstate 65

by WAKA 8

UPDATE: ALEA says one person is dead and another was injured after a chase on Interstate 65 that ended in Montgomery led to an officer-involved shooting.

The chase began at about 2:26 this afternoon when state troopers say they tried to conduct a traffic stop on I-65 in Autauga County on the truck which they say had been stolen.

They say the driver tried to elude and a chase started. State troopers say the driver caused two crashes before crashing the pickup and overturning it at about 2:38PM near the 173 mile marker in Montgomery County, which is just north of downtown.

ALEA says gunfire was exchanged between a person in the truck and state troopers. That gunfire left one person dead and another in the hospital. No officers were injured.

The driver was taken into custody.

ALEA says once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.