Montgomery Police Department mourns officer’s death

by WAKA 8

The Montgomery Police Department has announced the death of an officer.

Chief Darryl Albert says he’s saddened to announce the sudden death of Officer Carlos E. Taylor.

Taylor was a 2016 graduate of the Montgomery Police Department. In February 2017, Officer Taylor was critically injured in a crash while on duty. He suffered a traumatic injury to the stem of his brain.

During National Police Week in 2020, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office honored Officer Carlos Taylor with a car parade in appreciation of his service.

Albert said, “We certainly appreciate the dedication and commitment Officer Taylor provided to the community he served and to his fellow partners in law enforcement.

“Officer Taylor will forever be remembered and will always be part of the Montgomery Police Department family.”

Other details were not announced.