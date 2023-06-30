The Tallassee 8U All-Stars head to the World Series in Mississippi

Youth Sports

by Lindsey Bonner

The Tallassee 8U All-Stars Softball team has had quite the season so far having won several tournaments. The team has qualified and will attend a World Series in Oxford, Mississippi.

“Yeah, we’ve had a good season so far we won the first three tournaments we’ve been in. We hit a little wall last week in our tournament but the girls are 16-3. They work hard they play hard and they work every day to be better at what they’re doing,” says Head Coach Jason Mann.

“We’ve won three tournaments and we’ve lost like two and our team is pretty good and the teams that we play are pretty awesome and we’ve all been like rock stars all season long,” says catcher Lea Clark.

“It’s fun, we win a lot of gold rings and then we lost some games and that wasn’t fun,” says pitcher Mattie Watson.