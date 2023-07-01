Three injured in two Montgomery shootings

by WAKA 8

Three people have been injured in two shootings that happened in Montgomery on Friday night.

Capt. Jarrett Williams says the first shooting happened at about 9:22PM. Police and fire medics were called to the area of Rosa L. Parks Avenue and Elm Street. They found a man who had been shot. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening. There have been no arrests.

At about 9:32PM, they were called to the 1900 block of Gibbs Drive to investigate a report of shots fired. They found out that two people had been taken to the hospital by personal vehicle with gunshot wounds. Williams says a woman had a non-life threatening injury, while a man’s injuries are life threatening. There have been no arrests.