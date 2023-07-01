Three injured in two Montgomery shootings
Three people have been injured in two shootings that happened in Montgomery on Friday night.
Capt. Jarrett Williams says the first shooting happened at about 9:22PM. Police and fire medics were called to the area of Rosa L. Parks Avenue and Elm Street. They found a man who had been shot. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening. There have been no arrests.
At about 9:32PM, they were called to the 1900 block of Gibbs Drive to investigate a report of shots fired. They found out that two people had been taken to the hospital by personal vehicle with gunshot wounds. Williams says a woman had a non-life threatening injury, while a man’s injuries are life threatening. There have been no arrests.