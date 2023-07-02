House from “Big Fish” movie set destroyed by lightning

by WAKA 8

One of the houses that served as a set piece in the 2003 Tim Burton movie “Big Fish” was destroyed by lightning Sunday.

The fire happened on Jackson Lake Island, which is home to the fictitious town of Spectre. The set was abandoned after filming completed, but was later renovated to become a tourist attraction.

It is owned by former Montgomery mayor and U.S. Congressman Bobby Bright and his wife, retired Judge Lynn Bright.

The island is also known for its goats, but officials say all of the goats were safely under the church.

The Millbrook Fire Department responded to the incident. No one was injured.