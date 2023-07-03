Daytime Storms On Independence Day And Beyond

by Ben Lang

Monday was a hot and humid early July day in our area. However, the heat was less extreme than recent days. None of our area was under a heat advisory or excessive heat warning. High temperatures ranged from the low to mid 90s, with heat indices between 100 and 105°. Rain coverage was low in our area through the mid to late afternoon. However, scattered showers or storms remain possible Monday evening.

Although, rain ultimately fades away overnight. The sky remains partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s. Independence day looks hot and humid with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Showers and storms become scattered to numerous during the afternoon. These storms may produce at least brief torrential downpours and frequent lightning. Additionally, a few storms may become strong to severe.

The storm prediction center places our area within a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk Tuesday. Strong straight-line wind gusts and large hail are the primary severe hazards. Storms may linger into the evening, and could affect fireworks displays in our area. However, rain coverage decreases with time, so hopefully they can continue uninterrupted.

A few storms may become strong to severe Wednesday afternoon and evening too. Again, all our area lies within a marginal severe risk. Strong wind gusts and large hail are the primary hazards. Scattered daytime showers and storms form Thursday and Friday afternoon too. That keeps afternoon heat in check, with daytime highs in the low 90s each day. The weekend and early next week look similar- scattered daytime storms with highs in the low 90s.