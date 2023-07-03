Keep your pets safe and calm during 4th of July fireworks

by WAKA 8

The fireworks that are such fun for people on the 4th of July can make your pets miserable, even causing them to run away.

Each year, many animals become so frightened by the noise of fireworks that they run away from familiar environments and people and become lost.

The bright flashes and sounds can cause animals to run into roadways, which can cause them to get run over or lead to wrecks.

“It’s so important to have your pets secured, especially on holidays like the fourth where there’s going to be a lot of sounds,” Angie Hayden of the Prattville Autauga Humane Society told WAKA 8.

“Even if you don’t think that your pet is afraid of fireworks, sometimes they surprise you. A pet that has never had a problem with loud noises before can really panic and take off.”

Make sure your pet has a collar and ID tag and keep them safe inside in an enclosed area. You may want to turn on a TV or radio to drown out the sound of the fireworks.