Scattered Daytime Storms For The Rest Of The Week

by Ben Lang

Independence Day weather was typical for early July in our area. It was hot and humid, with scattered daytime showers and storms. Unfortunately, some storms linger in our area during the evening. That may interfere with public fireworks displays in our area. However, rain coverage likely decreases with time, so hopefully shows go on uninterrupted. Rain fades away overnight, while the sky remains partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s.

A few storms may become strong to severe Wednesday afternoon and evening. All of our area lies within a marginal severe risk. Strong wind gusts and large hail are the primary hazards. Scattered daytime showers and storms form Thursday and Friday afternoon too. That keeps afternoon heat in check, with daytime highs in the low 90s each day. The weekend and early next week look similar- scattered daytime storms with highs in the low 90s.