Routine Summer Weather Pattern For The Rest Of The Week

by Ben Lang

Wednesday’s weather was about what you would expect for early July in central and south Alabama. It was partly cloudy and hot with scattered daytime showers and storms. A strong storm moved through Montgomery between 5 and 6PM, producing torrential rain and frequent lightning. Isolated storms linger Wednesday evening, but ultimately taper off Wednesday night. The sky becomes partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Our weather pattern looks routine for early July for the rest of the week. Each morning looks partly cloudy and mainly rain free. Scattered showers and storms form Thursday and Friday afternoon.