8 ON YOUR SIDE: Postage stamp prices rise to 66 cents on Sunday

by WAKA 8

Stamps prices are on the rise, again.

Starting Sunday, the cost of the first-class “forever” stamps will jump from 63 to 66 cents. The latest price comes just months after forever stamps climbed from 60 to 63 cents in January, following a series of similar increases seen over recent years.

Beyond forever stamps, a handful of other mail services will also see price changes starting Sunday.

When announcing its intention to raise prices, the USPS cited rising “operating expenses fueled by inflation” and the impacts of “a previously defective pricing model” — noting that changes to mail service costs “are needed to provide the Postal Service with much needed revenue.”

USPS has said it expects to lose $4.5 billion this year, according to CNN.

