Calm and cool Monday… but heat cranks up soon…

by Riley Blackwell

Don’t be fooled by today… with temperatures in the upper 80s and heat indexes in the low to mid 90s it’ll feel quite comfortable today! But it will not be lasting long. Rain chances will be remaining fairly low today through Wednesday but humidity levels will rise aside from the lack of rain chances. Temperatures will stay moderate as well, with most of us in the low 90s until the weekend. By the weekend though, temperatures will likely hover in the mid 90s with heat indexes potentially nearing or exceeding that 105° range.