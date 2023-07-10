Life of Montgomery police officer Carlos Taylor remembered

by WAKA 8

A funeral was held Monday for Montgomery police officer Carlos Taylor, who died last month after being severely injured in an on-duty wreck in 2017.

The funeral was held at Frazer Methodist Church with Pastor Jerry Iverson of New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church officiating.

Taylor died on June 30 at the age of 29. He was a 2016 graduate of the Montgomery Police Department. In February 2017, Officer Taylor was critically injured in a crash while on duty. He suffered a traumatic injury to the stem of his brain. Over the years, Taylor was honored for his service.

“Carlos believed that it was worth it to do certain things,” family member Margaret Allen said. “He believed it was worth it to try, you know. He believed that it was worth it to give of himself to love, to care. He believed all of those things. Those are lessons for us.”

“He will always be a true hero here in Montgomery, the state of Alabama and to our nation. Rest in peace, my brother. A job well done,” Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said.

Gov. Kay Ivey directed that flags be flown at half staff until sunset in Taylor’s memory.