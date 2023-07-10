MPD: Two men dead in city’s latest shooting

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police are investigating a fatal shooting that left two men dead.

Officers and fire medics were called around 8:00 p.m. Monday to the 1200 block of Hugh Street.

Once they arrived, they found two adult male victims with fatal gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.