Slightly Drier Air Returns For A Few Days

by Shane Butler

Slightly drier air has made its way into the area and that may allow us to trend a bit drier over the next couple of days. High pressure has moved over us behind a frontal boundary that’s parked south of us. Mostly sunny skies and warm temps will be the rule through at least midweek. Temps will be climbing into the lower to mid 90s for highs. Of course, a shower can’t be ruled out but most spots should remain rain free.

We begin to see moisture increasing later in the week and that will lead to scattered showers and storms returning. The old frontal boundary will lift northward and gulf moisture will stream into the region. The moisture along with the daytime heating will fire up those afternoon showers and storms. Temps will continue to hover in the lower to mid 90s for highs.

Over the upcoming weekend, high pressure moves south of us and that will allow another frontal boundary to head our way. There will be more coverage of showers and storms each day. The clouds and rain activity will have a little impact on temps. Looks like afternoon highs will drop to the lower 90s. If you get a storm early enough, you may only see temps in the mid to upper 80s for highs. The weather pattern will continue active through the weekend and into next week. This will mean daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms. It’s a familiar weather pattern that we typical see in July.