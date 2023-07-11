EMA: Youths broke into Montgomery Crisis Center and damaged, stole property

by WAKA 8

Montgomery Crisis Center – Monday, July 10, 2023 – Photo from Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency

Several youths were caught on camera inside the Montgomery Crisis Center, where they damaged property and stole several items, according to the county emergency management agency.

Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton told WAKA 8 that the break-in at the center on LeBron Road happened at around 5:30PM Monday.

Thornton says about 4-6 youths were seen on camera rummaging through the center, destroying clothes. She says they also stole a pet carrier, clothing and food.

Thornton said they also damaged an external door and a window. One of the youths was seen with what appeared to be a gun.

There have been no arrests. Thornton says they will press charges once the youths are captured.