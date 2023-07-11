Rain Chances Increasing

by Shane Butler

We continue mainly dry across the area but that’s about to change as an active weather pattern returns to the region. For now, high pressure hovers over us along with a frontal boundary that’s parked over central Alabama.

We begin to see moisture increasing and that will lead to scattered showers and storms returning Wednesday and through the rest of the work week. The frontal boundary will lift northward and gulf moisture will stream into the region. The moisture along with the daytime heating will fire up those afternoon showers and storms. Temps will continue to hover in the lower to mid 90s for highs.

Over the upcoming weekend, high pressure moves south of us and that will allow another frontal boundary to head our way. There will be more coverage of showers and storms each day. Looks like afternoon highs will drop to the lower 90s. If you get a storm early enough, you may only see temps in the mid to upper 80s for highs. The weather pattern will continue active through the weekend and into next week. This will mean daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms.