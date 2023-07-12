Daily Rounds Of Rain And Storms Ahead

by Shane Butler

We’re entering into an active weather pattern that will stick around for the next several days. Daily rounds of showers and storms are likely. Any storms that do develop will be capable of heavy downpours, frequent lightning strikes, and gusty winds. Temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. Some spots could even see mid 90s.

The weekend is looking very similar to the work week weatherwise. Showers and storms are likely to form and some could be strong with heavy downpours and frequent lightning strikes. 90 plus degree heat is definitely possible but where storms occur, the heat will back down a bit. Stay weather aware as you get out and about with your outdoor weekend plans.

Looks like we ease out of the active weather pattern early next week. We begin to see fewer storms and lots more sunshine each day. Temps will hover in the lower to mid 90s for highs. That’s about where we should be for this time of the year.