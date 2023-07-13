Historic Selma church hosts tornado recovery event

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Historic Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma is hosting an tornado recovery event Friday.

Balm of Gilead Day focuses on the mental and spiritual health needs of tornado victims — as well as their physical needs.

Organizers say the event is a day of healing — hope — and restoration — for families impacted by the January 12th tornado.

It features $10,000 dollars in gift card giveaways — and free food. In addition to presentations and resources — from mental and spiritual healthcare providers.

“We want to provide persons with access to the type of credentialed, licensed individuals, who generically share with them some general coping strategies of skills that may help to identify some of what people are experiencing. And to have a better way of coping,” said Rev. Leodis Strong.

The event kicks off at 1 pm — and wraps up at 6:30.