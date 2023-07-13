Hot, Humid, Scattered Daytime Storms Through Sunday

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning was mainly cloudy with scattered showers and storms across our area. Fortunately, rain was less intense than in east-central Mississippi and west-central Alabama. There, I-20/59 between mile marker 1 and 8 in Sumter county was deemed impassible. However, additional showers or storms affect our area Thursday afternoon. These storms likely produce heavy rain for at least a short time, lightning, and possibly strong wind gusts.

Although, severe storms appear unlikely in our area Thursday. Isolated showers or storms linger through Thursday evening, then fade away Thursday night. The sky remains partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s. Isolated to widely scattered showers appear possible Friday morning. Although, the chance for a shower or storm appears much higher during the afternoon. However, Friday looks hotter with highs in the low to mid 90s.

The weekend looks hot too, despite scattered cooling daytime showers and storms each day. Afternoon temperatures likely reach the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances decrease next week, while heat likely increases. Afternoon temperatures likely reach the mid 90s by the middle of next week, with high temperatures possibly in the upper 90s in at least a few locations late next week.