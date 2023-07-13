More Rain/Storms Ahead

by Shane Butler

Our active weather pattern remains in place and all indications are it sticks around through the upcoming weekend. Daily rounds of rain and storms are likely to move through the region. Some storms will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Slow movement with some rain activity could lead to a flooding risk in areas prone to flooding. I don’t see it raining all the time and there will be periods of sunshine. Temps will manage upper 80s to lower 90s through the weekend.

Looks like a change in the weather pattern early next week. High pressure will be the main weather feature. Rain activity will back down quite a bit. We’re back into a mostly sunny and slightly drier weather setup. Temps will respond and we’re climbing into the mid 90s most of next week. Heat indices will creep up as well. It will feel more like 100 to 105 degrees.