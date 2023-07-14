Hot, humid, scattered mainly daytime storms through Sunday

by Ben Lang

Friday morning was mainly dry but partly to mostly cloudy across central and south Alabama. Sunshine may increase during the afternoon, warming air temperatures into the low to mid 90s. However, heat indices look higher, with peak values up to 106°. A heat advisory was issued for west-central Alabama early Friday morning. It continues until 9PM Friday evening.

However, showers and storms likely become scattered to numerous during the afternoon and linger into the evening. That curbs the heat in many locations. Rain fades away Friday night, with lows in the low to mid 70s. The weekend looks hot and humid too. Although, scattered daytime showers and storms provide heat relief Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures warm into the low to mid 90s with higher heat indices each day.

Daily rain chances look much lower throughout next week. Meanwhile, afternoon heat gradually increase. High temperatures range from the low to mid 90s Monday, then most locations likely reach the mid 90s Tuesday through Thursday. Afternoon temperatures may reach the upper 90s in many locations next Friday. Peak afternoon heat indices could reach or exceed 105° for much of next week.