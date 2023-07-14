Rain/Storms Over The Weekend Then Another Heat Wave!

by Shane Butler

It won’t be a washout but storms will be around for your weekend! A very active weather pattern remains in place but there are signs it will let up early next week. In the meantime, daily rounds of rain and storms are likely to move through the region. Some storms will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Slow movement with some rain activity could lead to a flooding risk in areas prone to flooding. I don’t see it raining all the time and there will be periods of sunshine. Temps will manage lower to mid 90s through the weekend.

Looks like a change in the weather pattern early next week. High pressure will be the main weather feature. Rain activity will back down quite a bit. We’re back into a mostly sunny and slightly drier weather setup. Temps will respond and we’re climbing into the mid 90s most of next week. Heat indices will creep up as well. It will feel more like 100 to 109 degrees at times. This will put us in another heat wave. Once again, we will need to slow down and take it easy. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke will be threats to those who over do it on these very hot days.