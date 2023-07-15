Hot, humid, daytime storms Sunday; hotter, drier next week

by Ben Lang

Saturday was a hot and humid day across central and south Alabama. Daytime highs ranged from the low to mid 90s, while peak afternoon heat indices reached or exceeded 105° in some locations. A handful of cooling showers or storms formed during the afternoon. However, many locations missed out on rain. Isolated showers or storms appear possible Saturday night, but most remain dry overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday looks hot and humid again, with high temperatures in the mid 90s but peak afternoon heat indices higher than that. Showers and storms become scattered about during the afternoon, providing heat relief for some. Next week begins hot, and trends hotter after Monday. Isolated showers or storms form Monday afternoon, but then daily rain chances look slim through Friday. Meanwhile, daytime highs range from the low to mid 90s, with higher heat indices.