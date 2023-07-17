The Heat Cranks Up This Week!

by Shane Butler

Our summertime heat will be ramping up and you’re going to feel it this week. We’re facing mid to upper 90s for high but when you factor in the humidity it will feel more like 100 to 107 degrees. Once again, we will all need to slow down and take it easy. You’re best course of action is to stay hydrated and limit time in direct sunshine. Unfortunately, we don’t see much relief from afternoon showers or storms. High pressure over the region will help to maintain a mainly dry and hot air mass over us. We expect this to be the setup through at least Friday. Another frontal boundary will advance southward into the state over the weekend. As a result, our rain chances increase and our temps come down. Afternoon high temps will retreat into the lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday.