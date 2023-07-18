Pay It Forward: Sanja Walker of Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

Pilgrim Rest Senior Center director Sanja Walker works hard for her seniors.

“She does a lot for us. She gives us a prom. She gave us a Christmas party, a Halloween party. She takes us on trips and everything,” said Vera Tyrus.

There are daily activities for the seniors to enjoy including bingo, exercises, and fun outings to go bowling or out to eat. She and the staff are planning a senior prom for 500 seniors soon.

“That’s our ‘root.’ That’s our ‘spear.’ She does everything and we just follow her lead. Yes, we’ve been working about four months on this and the feedback that we’ve gotten from everybody is amazing,” said Staff Member Regenia Davis.

“When I do volunteering and helping the seniors it goes above and beyond, but I don’t ever look for anything in return. I just love the seniors and I love what I do,” said Walker.