Dangerous Heat Lingers Through Friday

by Shane Butler

The summer heat is building and we’re still in the danger zone through late Friday. Our temps will climb into the upper 90s for highs but when you factor in the humidity it will feel more like 105 to 110 degrees. It’s dangerous heat and you should slow down and take it easy on these really hot days. There will be some relief coming our way over the upcoming weekend. Rain chances increase as a frontal boundary moves towards the area. Showers and storms are likely areawide Saturday and most of south Alabama Sunday. The rain activity will have an impact on temps and we expect high temps to only manage lower 90s both days. The front will eventually fizzle out and we return to a typical late July setup early next week. You can expect mostly sunny and hot conditions. Rain chances will be slim but those isolated pop ups can’t be ruled out. Temps will hover in the lower to mid 90s for highs each day. In the meantime, its upper 90s through Friday and we suggest you stay hydrated and hang out in a cool place.