Oppressive heat through Friday, weekend rain provides relief

by Ben Lang

Monday and Tuesday were hot, but the rest of the week looks hotter. A heat advisory started at 11AM Wednesday for central Alabama. It continues until 9PM Thursday evening. Afternoon heat indices peak between 105 and 109° Wednesday and Thursday. A heat advisory also continues until 7PM for Wilcox county in southwest Alabama.

Cooling afternoon showers or storms remain few and far between both days, so most locations must deal with the oppressive heat all day long. Actual air temperatures may reach the upper 90s Wednesday, and at least mid 90s Thursday and Friday. Only isolated showers or storms form Friday afternoon or evening, so many may have to contend with oppressive heat until sunset.

Fortunately, it looks like the heat backs down this weekend. Saturday’s rain chance looks higher, with a scattered coverage of daytime showers or storms. With rain around, heat looks much more manageable Saturday, with high temperatures in the low 90s. Sunday’s heat looks near-normal despite a lower coverage of rain. Daytime rain chances look low next week through Wednesday, while high temperatures could return to the mid 90s by Wednesday.