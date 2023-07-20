Montgomery County Health Department now offering fast track sexual health testing

by WAKA 8

The Montgomery County Health Department is now offering fast track sexual health testing for patients showing no symptoms of sexually transmitted infections.

The quick, confidential and free same day testing is available with or without an appointment weekdays between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Fast track sexual health testing reduces long waiting times and the need to see a provider for patients who show no symptoms. Confidential testing includes chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis and HIV.

Officials with the health department say one in two sexually active people will get an infection before the age of 25 without knowing it.