Oppressive heat through Friday; Some weekend rain, less hot

by Ben Lang

Thursday was plenty hot by midday, with temperatures in the low to mid 90s, and heat indices over 100°. Thursday afternoon looks hotter, with temperatures in many locations reaching the mid to perhaps upper 90s. Meanwhile, heat indices range from 105° to 110° for many. The sky remains mostly to partly sunny for the rest of the day with next to zero chance for a cooling shower or storm.

Heat gradually recedes Thursday evening, though heat index values may remain near 100° through 8PM. Temperatures fall into the mid 70s overnight. Friday looks like another very hot day, with high temperatures in the mid 90s and afternoon heat indices over 100°. Isolated to widely scattered showers or storms appear possible during the afternoon or early evening. A few storms could be strong to marginally severe.

The rain chance rises Saturday, with scattered daytime showers and storms forming across our area. Daytime heat looks more manageable as a result, with high temperatures in the low 90s. Afternoon temperatures may only reach the low 90s Sunday too, even with less rain around. Heat rises with low daytime rain chances next week. Afternoon temperatures may reach the mid 90s in many locations Monday through Thursday.