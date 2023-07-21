Excessive heat Friday; Storms, some strong, Friday, Saturday

by Ben Lang

Wednesday and Thursday were very hot, but Friday afternoon could be even hotter. Part of central Alabama, including much of our viewing area, was upgraded to an excessive heat warning Friday morning. It continues until 9PM Friday. Heat indices could be up to 112°. A heat advisory continues until Friday evening across the rest of our area. Heat indices there could be above 105° for much of the afternoon.

Storms appear possible Friday afternoon and evening. In fact, a few storms may become strong to severe. The storm prediction center severe weather outlook includes much of our area within a “slight” (level 2/5) or “marginal” (level 1/5) severe risk Friday. Strong-straight line winds and hail look like the primary severe hazards. Storms may arrive in an organized complex Friday evening, with a risk for damaging wind-gusts.

Storms may depart or diminish by midnight Friday night. However, additional showers or storms may affect our area late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Showers and storms remain possible throughout Saturday. A few storms may become strong to marginally severe. The storm prediction center places a marginal severe risk across the southern half of Alabama Saturday.

Afternoon heat looks much more tolerable this weekend, with highs in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. Isolated showers or storms appear possible Sunday, but rain coverage looks much lower than Saturday. Most of Sunday’s storms may form in far south Alabama, while many locations remain rain-free. Rain chances look low throughout next week. Meanwhile, afternoon high temperatures increase to the mid 90s.