This week begins mainly dry, mainly sunny, and hotter

by Ben Lang

Sunday was fairly sunny with a handful of showers and storms during the morning, afternoon, and evening, mainly in southeast Alabama. Elsewhere, the sky was mainly sunny, but the afternoon heat was tolerable for late July. High temperatures ranged from the upper 80s to low 90s, while heat indices were below 100°. The few isolated showers lingering in southeast Alabama during the evening fade away overnight. The sky becomes mostly clear, with lows in the low 70s.

This week begins mainly dry, mainly sunny, and hot with high temperatures in the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday. The rain chance looks near-zero each day. The rain chance looks very low Wednesday through Friday, with highs in the mid 90s each day. Next weekend looks similar, with only isolated daytime showers or storms and highs in the mid 90s.