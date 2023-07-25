ALEA Needs YOUR VOTE for America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest
Each year, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) joins fellow highway patrol and state police organizations across the nation vying for the top spot in the American Association of State Troopers’ (AAST) “Best-Looking Cruiser” Contest. Voting for AAST’s “Best-Looking Cruiser” Contest Runs through July 31.
MONTGOMERY – Voting has officially begun for the 10th Annual America’s Best-Looking
Cruiser Contest!
Each year, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) joins fellow highway patrol and state
police organizations across the nation vying for the top spot in the American Association of State
Troopers’s (AAST) “Best-Looking Cruiser” Contest. Photos are chosen through popular vote
and placed in the AAST’s calendar. The Association develops a new calendar annually, with
proceeds benefiting educational scholarships for members’ dependents.
This year, the Agency “parked in paradise” while showcasing one of its 2023 Ford F-250
pickups within ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division. The truck is placed on one of Alabama’s scenic
beaches that attract millions of visitors from all over the nation each year. With the Agency’s
classic Huey helicopter flying overhead, the photo was taken during the most recent Fourth of
July holiday period. Throughout the extended holiday, the Agency partnered with authorities
from the cities of Orange Beach and Gulf Shores to conduct a Rescue Swimmer Detail for the
second year in a row. During this detail, ALEA Aviation provided an aircraft and pilot to quickly
fly and deploy rescue swimmers from both Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Fire Departments to
distressed swimmers. The aircraft was also utilized to conduct beach safety flights, patrolling in
those areas where lifeguards were not immediately available.
Thanks to the public, ALEA ranked 7th in the nation and won a spot in the 2023 calendar, along
with a number of previous calendars. This past year’s submission featured ALEA’s 2022
Chevrolet Tahoe, placed with the iconic F- 16C Fighting Falcon “Red Tails” fighter aircraft,
stationed at Dannelly Field in Montgomery.
This year, the Agency is hoping to land the cover of the calendar, and you can help by casting
your vote HERE. Please be advised that this year’s contest will be tabulated through the
SurveyMonkey website, the official voting site for all states. You may also access this link on the
AAST’s Facebook page.
Voting for America’s Best-Looking Cruiser will close at 11 a.m. CDT on Monday, July 31.