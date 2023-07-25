ALEA Needs YOUR VOTE for America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY – Voting has officially begun for the 10th Annual America’s Best-Looking

Cruiser Contest!

Each year, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) joins fellow highway patrol and state

police organizations across the nation vying for the top spot in the American Association of State

Troopers’s (AAST) “Best-Looking Cruiser” Contest. Photos are chosen through popular vote

and placed in the AAST’s calendar. The Association develops a new calendar annually, with

proceeds benefiting educational scholarships for members’ dependents.

This year, the Agency “parked in paradise” while showcasing one of its 2023 Ford F-250

pickups within ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division. The truck is placed on one of Alabama’s scenic

beaches that attract millions of visitors from all over the nation each year. With the Agency’s

classic Huey helicopter flying overhead, the photo was taken during the most recent Fourth of

July holiday period. Throughout the extended holiday, the Agency partnered with authorities

from the cities of Orange Beach and Gulf Shores to conduct a Rescue Swimmer Detail for the

second year in a row. During this detail, ALEA Aviation provided an aircraft and pilot to quickly

fly and deploy rescue swimmers from both Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Fire Departments to

distressed swimmers. The aircraft was also utilized to conduct beach safety flights, patrolling in

those areas where lifeguards were not immediately available.

Thanks to the public, ALEA ranked 7th in the nation and won a spot in the 2023 calendar, along

with a number of previous calendars. This past year’s submission featured ALEA’s 2022

Chevrolet Tahoe, placed with the iconic F- 16C Fighting Falcon “Red Tails” fighter aircraft,

stationed at Dannelly Field in Montgomery.

This year, the Agency is hoping to land the cover of the calendar, and you can help by casting

your vote HERE. Please be advised that this year’s contest will be tabulated through the

SurveyMonkey website, the official voting site for all states. You may also access this link on the

AAST’s Facebook page.

Voting for America’s Best-Looking Cruiser will close at 11 a.m. CDT on Monday, July 31.