The Heat Is Cranking Up Again!

by Shane Butler

High pressure over the deep south is providing us lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions. We expect this to be the setup through most of this week. Temps will manage mid to upper 90s for highs. Heat indices will creep upward into the 100 to 105 range late week. You will need to pay attention to the heat as the week goes on. We don’t need anyone getting overcome by the heat and humidity. Just remember to slow down and take it easy on those hot and humid afternoons. Rain chances are fairly slim but a few isolated showers or storms can’t be ruled out each afternoon. Most spots will remain dry but where rain activity does occur, you can expect temps to drop a bit in the rain cooled air.

Looks like the tropics are becoming a little active these days. The NHC is keeping track of three disturbances in the Atlantic Basin. Two are really far out but there is one approaching the east coast. Right now, the chances for any tropical formation is low but it could be a rain maker for the southeast coastal areas. This could have impacts on places like Jacksonville, Savannah, and Charleston.

There doesn’t seem to be much change in our weather through the weekend into early next week. The summer heat will build and the uncomfortable level will climb each day. Typical hot and humid late July weather here in the deep south. All you can do is stay hydrated and limit time exposted to direct sunshine.