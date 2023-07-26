Hot, humid, low rain chances through Friday

by Ben Lang

Wednesday afternoon looks hot and humid with high temperatures in the mid 90s and heat indices up to 105°. A handful of stray showers or storms may form. However, about 90% of our area remains rain-free with a partly cloudy sky. Heat gradually recedes Wednesday evening. The sky becomes mostly clear sky overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s.

The rest of the week looks hot too, with high temperatures in the mid to perhaps upper 90s Thursday and Friday. Rain coverage looks very low both days, but Friday’s chance for a shower or storm looks slightly higher. The weekend looks similar, with highs in the mid 90s and isolated daytime showers and storms. The first few days of next week look hot, with highs in the mid to upper 90s, and decreasing rain chances through Wednesday.