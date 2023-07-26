Temps On The Rise Again!

by Shane Butler

High pressure over the deep south is providing us lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions. We expect this to be the setup through the remainder of the week. Temps will manage mid to upper 90s for highs. Heat indices will creep upward into the 100 to 105 range late week. You will need to pay attention to the heat as the week goes on. Just remember to slow down and take it easy on these hot and humid afternoons. Rain chances are fairly slim but a few isolated showers or storms can’t be ruled out each afternoon. Most spots will remain dry but where rain activity does occur, you can expect temps to drop a bit in the rain cooled air.

There doesn’t seem to be much change in our weather through the weekend into early next week. The summer heat will build and the uncomfortable level will climb each day. Typical hot and humid late July weather here in the deep south. If there’s any relief, it will come from scattered afternoon showers or storms. We could actually see a few more of these over the weekend. Definitely not a washout but there may be times where rain could impact your outdoor activities.