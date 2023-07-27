Hot, humid, isolated daytime storms through this weekend

by Ben Lang

Thursday was another hot and mainly dry day across central and south Alabama. Daytime high temperatures were in the mid to upper 90s. The high temperature was 100° in Troy. Thursday night lows cool into the mid 70s, while clouds increase after midnight. Friday looks partly to mostly cloudy, but hot with high temperatures in the mid 90s. Heat indices could be as high as 106°. A heat advisory begins at noon and continues until 7PM for west-central Alabama.

Isolated showers or storms form Friday afternoon, but many locations may miss out on cooling rain. Saturday and Sunday look hot with isolated daytime showers and storms and highs in the mid 90s. July ends and August begins on a hot note next week. High temperatures range from the mid to upper 90s with a lower daytime rain chance Tuesday through Friday.