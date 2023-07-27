Hyundai to unveil 2024 Santa Fe in world debut in August

by WAKA 8

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe – Photo from Hyundai Motor Company

Hyundai Motor Company, which builds the Santa Fe and other vehicles at its assembly plant in Montgomery, will debut an all-new 2024 model at a world premiere on its YouTube channel in August.

The 2024 Santa Fe has styling that is radically different than the familiar outgoing model, which has been around since 2018.

The company says this fifth-generation model carries forward its signature “nature-meets-city appeal.” It says the boxy shape feature a longer wheelbase with three rows of seating and wide tailgate area.

The new SUV also incorporates a number of sustainable materials. The suede headliner, car mats, and second- and third-row seatbacks are made from recycled plastic, while the crash pad and door trim covers are made from eco-friendly leatherette, the company says.

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) opened in Montgomery in 2005. It produces the Santa Fe and Tucson SUVs, the Santa Cruz, Elantra and Genesis GV70 models. It employs more than 3,000 people. Thousands of others work at supply companies throughout Alabama.