Man charged with woman’s murder in Troy

by WAKA 8

Troy police say a man has been charged with murder in a woman’s shooting death.

Police say 78-year-old Larvy Woods of Troy is charged with killing 59-year-old Essie Meadows. He is being held without bond in the Pike County Jail.

Police say they were called to the 100 block of North Ridge Circle at about 3:30PM yesterday. That’s where they say they found Meadows dead of a gunshot wound outside her home.

Police say Woods was found in the mobile home park and taken into custody.

Police say Woods and Meadows were known to each other. The shooting is believed to be domestic related. They say the gun was recovered at the scene.