Dangerous heat for several days

by Riley Blackwell

HIGHS STAY IN THE 90s: Look for highs in the 95-99 degree range today and over the weekend as the upper ridge remains in place across the southern U.S. Each day we will see a few isolated, “pop up” thunderstorms around, mostly between 2:00 and 8:00 p.m. While most places won’t see a drop of rain, where the storms do form (they will be in random locations), they could be heavy with potential for strong winds and small hail.

NEXT WEEK: The extreme heat bubble that’s been out west will start easing to the east and that will drive our high temperatures up to the upper 90s for most days with very little if any rain chances.