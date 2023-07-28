Oppressive heat, cooling daytime storms this weekend

by Ben Lang

Friday afternoon was blazing hot across central and south Alabama. High temperatures ranged from the mid to upper 90s with heat indices over 100°. The sky was partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day with isolated afternoon showers and storms. Rain fades away after sunset Friday, then the sky becomes partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

A heat advisory continues through 9PM Sunday evening. Afternoon heat indices could be in excess of 105° across central Alabama Saturday and Sunday. Fortunately, isolated to widely scattered daytime showers and storms form each day. That curbs the heat in at least some locations. The daytime rain chance could be decent Monday, but it still looks very hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

August begins with highs in the mid to upper 90s next week. Meanwhile, the daytime rain chance becomes very low through Friday. Fortunately, it may increase again next weekend. However, high temperatures could be in the upper 90s Saturday.