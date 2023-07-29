Heat indices up to 110°, some storms Sunday

by Ben Lang

Saturday was a very hot day across central and south Alabama. Afternoon temperatures soared into the mid and upper 90s. Heat indices were well over 100°. Fortunately, a handful of showers and storms formed during the afternoon. However, many locations missed out on cooling rain. Sunday’s weather looks similar. High temperatures range from the mid to upper 90s with heat indices up to 110°. A heat advisory covers all of our viewing area Sunday.

July ends and August begins hot and mainly dry next week. Afternoon high temperatures range from the mid to upper 90s through Friday. Heat indices could be over 100°. Only stray to isolated showers or storms form each day. Daytime rain chances could rise next weekend. However, afternoon high temperatures could still be in the mid to upper 90s next Saturday and Sunday.