UPDATE: Police make two arrests in Montgomery homicide

by WAKA 8

Two people are charged with capital murder in a Montgomery man’s shooting death.

Police say they have arrested 20-year-old Melvin Watters and a 15-year-old boy in the death of 20-year-old David Green of Montgomery. The two suspects are also from Montgomery.

As WAKA 8 has reported, Green was shot on South Haardt Drive early yesterday morning.

Police say the suspects were taken into custody by members of the Special Operations Division and Homicide Bureau then booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond and Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility.